The team Manager of the Nigeria’s D’Tigress, Mfon Udoka, has urged the coach Sam Vincent to scout for taller forwards and centres as the team prepare for the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

The average height of the D’Tigress players that won the 2917 women’ Afrobasket tournament in Bamako, Mali is 5’11” , while other teams like Senegal, Mali and Democratic Republic of Congo players had an average height of 6’0″.

Vincent led the D’Tigress to their third win in the history of the competition after his side defeated 12 time winners of the competition Senegal 65-48.

The D’Tigress had earlier won the title in 2003 and 2005 prior to Sunday’s triumph.

“The Coaches could scout taller forwards and centers as part of the buildup programme ahead of the 2018 FIBA World Cup,”‎ Udoka said during a radio interview on Brila FM.

Udoka, a former D’Tigress captain and former assistant coach of the Nigeria women’s basketball team, also urged Nigerians to support the team when preparations start if they truly believe in the team.

“If you truly appreciate us, put your money where your mouth is,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dallas Wings point guard, Evelyn Akhator, was named in the All-Star Five of the tournament.

Akhator came second in the MVP award behind Astou Traore who won the MVP Award.

Traore emerged the tournament’s leading scorer with 21.6 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists.