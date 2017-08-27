Nigeria’s D’Tigress have picked one of the two tickets available for the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain by getting into the Afrobasket Championships final.

D’Tigress will face defending champions Senegal in Afrobasket Championships final to be played in Bamako, the capital of Mali.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria secured a hard fought 48-47 points victory over the host nation, Mali, in the semi-final.

Both finalists have met in the group phase with Nigeria’s D’Tigress having a 58-54 points victory over the Senegalese girls.

Senegal defeated Mozambique 72-52 to progress to the finals.