Nigeria’s women senior basketball team, D’Tigress, have qualified for 2017 Afrobasket Women’s Championship final.

In a tension-soaked semi-final clash on Saturday night against hosts, Mali, D’Tigress narrowly prevailed 48-47 to secure a final ticket at the flagship African tournament for Women.

Also, by extension D’Tigress have secured a berth at next year’s World Championship in Spain.

Nigeria, two-time champions of the Afrobasket tournament for women is looking for a third title in Bamako, Mali.