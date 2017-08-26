Nigeria’s D’Tigress coach Sam Vincent has praised his team after their 98-42 victory over Cote d’Ivoire in their FIBA Women’s AfroBasket quarter-final game on Friday to scale through to the semi-final stage.

Nigeria will face hosts Mali in the semi-final game on Saturday.

Speaking to the Nigeria Basketball Federation media in Bamako, Mali, the American said the defence of the team was more aggressive in the game, promising more on Saturday.

“I thought we recovered a little bit more from the Senegal game in terms of getting our fast breaks going, pushing the ball a little bit higher and finishing well under the basket which we struggled to do against Senegal,” Vincent told NBBF media in Bamako.

- Advertisement -

“I thought our defence was more aggressive. In the game against Senegal, we were down a little bit against the physical players, but we recovered to play a lot better.”

Vincent said despite not reaching the 100-point mark, a win is more important irrespective of the final result of the game.

He added: “I am excited about the defence against Cote d’Ivoire, we have only been together for just six games, yet it’s a team that is really competitive which shows how good they are and tomorrow will be a good test against Mali.”