D’Tigress will prepare for their quarterfinal encounter against Cameroon with their confidence sky high after defeating Afrobasket defending champions Senegal in their final group game.

Reacting after the game, head coach of the side, Sam Vincent, stressed the need to keep a lid on celebrations ahead of the quarter-final tie against Cameroon who finished fourth in their group.

Peter Ahmedu, the assistant coach, praised the girls for defying all odds and showing a commendable level of resilience to maintain their lead until the end of the game.

He attributed the victory to the scouting reports put together by the technical crew.

- Advertisement -

“We were able to study the Senegalese off and on the court. The style we deployed yesterday was a different ball game to what they expected and it was very helpful. We are happy and grateful to God that we came out victorious,” he said.

“Senegal being the defending champions were under a lot of pressure. We told the players, go to the court and play your game.

“We did not actually play the way we should have played yesterday, but as bad as we played, we were able to come out victorious. It means if we actually put our house in order, at the end of this championship, we will have cause to glorify God.”

D’Tigress will be hoping for revenge against Cameroon who inflicted a harrowing semifinal defeat on the team in 2015.