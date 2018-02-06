Nigeria’s national female basketball team, D’Tigress, has been drawn in Group B alongside Turkey, Argentina and Australia for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup scheduled for Tenerife in Spain.

The draw held on Tuesday in Tenerife showed that Group A has France, Canada, Greece, and Korea, while host Spain will slug it out with Belgium, Puerto Rico and Japan in Group C.

Africa’s other representative Senegal is pitched against 2016 Rio Olympics champion U.S., Latvia, and China in Group D.

The tournament is billed for September 22 to September 30.