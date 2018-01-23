In a bid to ensure successful participation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, D’Tigers assistant coach Adewunmi Aderemi says there is a need to invite some overseas-based players to beef up the Nigerian men’s basketball team.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in Gold Coast, Australia from 4 April to 15 April.

The former First Bank coach who commenced training with home-based players on Monday in Lagos said: “Some foreign-based players are going to be invited to camp, but I think the bulk of the team will be home-based players. We will definitely beef up the team with few foreign-based players.”

He praised the players currently in camp for putting up the right attitude and winning mentality in training which he said will brighten their chances of representing Nigeria.

“Some of the boys in camp were either called to camp during the preparation for the 2017 AfroBasket while others went with the team to Tunisia. So, the experience they have gathered so far will be invaluable.”

With Nigeria grouped alongside hosts Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the former assistant coach of the senior women’s national team is optimistic that with the right mentality and training, the team can spring up some surprises.

The former African champions will face New Zealand, Canada and Australia during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“They (New Zealand, Canada and Australia) are very good teams and Nigeria will definitely have very tough match-ups against these teams, but when we get there we will just play our game because basketball is a global language,” Aderemi added.

“The way they play in Australia is the same way they play in New Zealand, Canada and Nigeria, but how we play each team will determine who wins.

“It’s a good thing for our league because it has shown that the NBBF can depend on them. We have strong and experienced players in the league. Playing at the Commonwealth Games level will be very good for our league because it will afford them a platform to market the league to the world.”