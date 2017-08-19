D’Tigress of Nigeria on Saturday continued their impressive run in the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket for Women holding in Bamako, Mali as they crushed Congo 84-47 points in their second game of the tournament.

The coach Sam Vincent-led side opened the first quarter with 23-8 points lead and added another 18 points while the Congolese had the upper hand in the quarter with 22 points to end the first half with 41-30 points in favour of the Nigerian women.

The third quarter however ended with few points but the D’Tigress were still good enough to win it 11-8.

The last quarter which was delayed for some minutes was easily won by the Aisha Mohammed-captained side with 32-9 points to end the game with an 89-47 points blowout.

Nigeria, who defeated Mozambique on Friday, will continue their title chase in the AfroBasket for Women on Sunday when they face Egypt.

With the victory over Congo, Nigeria now have four points in the preliminary round.