The board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation will not been drawn into fresh debates over who controls the domestic leagues and the national teams.

This became necessary following recent media reports where the former board of the NBBF said FIBA had given no clear directive on who controls the property of the NBBF.

The board said the latest declaration by Tijani Umar and his friends is just another attempt to raise dust and create a fresh and unnecessary discussion over an imaginary crisis in Nigerian basketball.

Speaking on behalf of the board, its President, Engineer Musa Kida said the recent media report was just another attempt to protest the recent disclaimer over the purported attempt by the former board to hold Division 1 and 2 leagues.

The board maintained that going by the FIBA letter dated December, 13th, 2017 addressed to Mr Jacob Ajom (A Nigerian journalist with Vanguard Newspaper), the apex body left nobody in doubt over who controls the national teams and the domestic leagues.

“2018 is a very busy year for basketball in Nigeria. There are so many activities lined up. We have the Division 1, 2 and Premier leagues (men and women) to organise. Players are already in camp for the Commonwealth Games preparation while we are finalizing preparation for the 1st phase of the 2019 FIBA world cup qualifiers.

“Our women will also be participating in the World Cup later this year in Spain. We also have many trainings lined up for coaches, referees and other technical officials.”

Engr Kida said the board is focused more than ever to surpass the achievements recorded in 2017 which many have described as the best year of basketball in the last 9 years.

The board admonished all stakeholders to shun hate speeches capable of destroying the fibre of the sport and scare away would-be investors for the sake of the players.

“If we say we all love basketball, why are we saying and doing things capable of destroying the sport we all profess to love.

“This is 2018. We all need to come together as one family to contribute our quota for the sake of these kids whose lives depend on what becomes of the sport.”

Tijani did 2 terms of 8 years, nobody created a parallel federation not because people were not disgruntled with the process that brought him, but for the sake of Nigeria and basketball, we allowed peace reign.”