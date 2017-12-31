Twenty players have been invited by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for the first phase of camping ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
In a statement, Chimezie Asiegbu, secretary of the federation, said the camping exercise will be supervised by Abdulrahman Mohammed of Gombe Bulls and Aderemi Adewunmi of Kwara Falcons.
The camp will open in Lagos on January 5, 2018.
The 20-man list is dominated by seven players from Kano Pillars while Gombe Bulls, who recently made their continental debut, have their players on the provisional list.
Mark Mentors of Abuja have two players while ASPAC basketball club of Benin, Rivers Hoopers, Bauchi Nets, Kwara Falcons, Niger Potters and Civil Defenders of Abuja have a player each on the list.
A member of the 2017 Afrobasket silver winning team, Abdul Yahaya, was recalled, as well as Dike Azouma who powered the D’Tigers to their first 3×3 continental trophy in 2017.
Pillars captain, Ogenyi Mathew, and Okpe Ocheibi Victor will also have a chance to fight for a place in the team.
The Commonwealth Games will take place in Australia from April 4 to 15, 2018.
Full list of invited players
Yakubu Abdulwahab of Gombe Bulls
Usman Musa Mohammed of Mark Mentors
Usman Abubakar of Kano Pillars
Saliu Preciius Osigbidi of ASPAC
Okpe Ocheibi Victor of Mark Mentors
Okeke Jamil of Gombe Bulls
Ogenyi Mathew of Kano Pillars
Koko Victor Anthony of Rivers Hoopers
Istifanus Yakubu Sylvanus of Gombe Bulls
Dung Eli Abraham of Kano Pillars
Dike Azuoma of Kano Pillars
Akita Akpata of Bauchi Nets
Ademola Dele Daniel of Kano Pillars
Abdul Yahaya of Kano Pillars
Dennis Ibikoro – unattached
Godwin David of Kwara Falcon
Ibe Abuchi Agu of Gombe Bulls
Gideon George of Niger Potters
Subel Lucky of Kano Pillars
Joel Ejigba of Civil Defenders