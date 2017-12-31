- Advertisement -

Twenty players have been invited by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for the first phase of camping ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In a statement, Chimezie Asiegbu, secretary of the federation, said the camping exercise will be supervised by Abdulrahman Mohammed of Gombe Bulls and Aderemi Adewunmi of Kwara Falcons.

The camp will open in Lagos on January 5, 2018.

The 20-man list is dominated by seven players from Kano Pillars while Gombe Bulls, who recently made their continental debut, have their players on the provisional list.

Mark Mentors of Abuja have two players while ASPAC basketball club of Benin, Rivers Hoopers, Bauchi Nets, Kwara Falcons, Niger Potters and Civil Defenders of Abuja have a player each on the list.

A member of the 2017 Afrobasket silver winning team, Abdul Yahaya, was recalled, as well as Dike Azouma who powered the D’Tigers to their first 3×3 continental trophy in 2017.

Pillars captain, Ogenyi Mathew, and Okpe Ocheibi Victor will also have a chance to fight for a place in the team.

The Commonwealth Games will take place in Australia from April 4 to 15, 2018.

Full list of invited players

Yakubu Abdulwahab of Gombe Bulls

Usman Musa Mohammed of Mark Mentors

Usman Abubakar of Kano Pillars

Saliu Preciius Osigbidi of ASPAC

Okpe Ocheibi Victor of Mark Mentors

Okeke Jamil of Gombe Bulls

Ogenyi Mathew of Kano Pillars

Koko Victor Anthony of Rivers Hoopers

Istifanus Yakubu Sylvanus of Gombe Bulls

Dung Eli Abraham of Kano Pillars

Dike Azuoma of Kano Pillars

Akita Akpata of Bauchi Nets

Ademola Dele Daniel of Kano Pillars

Abdul Yahaya of Kano Pillars

Dennis Ibikoro – unattached

Godwin David of Kwara Falcon

Ibe Abuchi Agu of Gombe Bulls

Gideon George of Niger Potters

Subel Lucky of Kano Pillars

Joel Ejigba of Civil Defenders