The Tijjani Umar-led faction of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has welcomes the extension of the deadline by FIBA to allow for the resolution of the dispute following the elections of June 2017.

The group in a statement by its chairman media committee, Patrick Omorodion, noted that it has become necessary for the world governing body of the sport to get to the root of the problem to forestall such happening again in the future, saying in setting up the three-man fact-finding delegation, FIBA has demonstrated the need for due diligence in solving a problem needlessly created by wanton disregard for due process and the adoption of impunity in an otherwise straight-forward exercise.

“There is now a unique opportunity for the parties to make their case before a neutral body whose report is expected to be factual, above board and hopefully lead to an acceptable outcome,” Omorodion stated.

He also revealed that the federation While awaiting the FIBA delegation, is currently consulting and strategizing to conclude the 2017 programs, namely, Divisions 1 & 2 and prepare for the 2018 season.

Specifically, the Kwese and Zenith Leagues Management Committees will be restructured,enhanced and deployed in a manner to surpass the success achieved in the out-going year.

We wish all stakeholders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.