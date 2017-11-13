- Advertisement -

The FIBA Africa Zone 3 Men’s Club Championship got underway on Sunday at the National Stadium in Lagos with Kano Pillars basketball club beating Mark Mentors of Abuja 74-69.

The two teams gave the best in the entertaining and competitive game saw Kano Pillars dominating the game to edge past their opponents.

Kano Pillars’ star player Abubakar Usman later told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that their victory was unique, as it was important to them to pick the very first game.

“As defending champions, we had to win and maintain our dominance in the competition. We are a fore to reckon with, so we want to remain unmatched by every other opposition,’’ he said.

Usman Musa, team captain of Mark Mentors, on his part said it was a disappointing start for them.

But he assured that his team would work harder so as to bounce back in their second game.

“To be honest, we gave our best and we were determined to pick the available winning points, but unfortunately it did not come our way.

“We will strive to pick the next game for us to prove our quality and advance to the semi-finals,” Musa said.

NAN reports that the other clubs in the competition are Gombe Bulls, Defenders of Abuja, Customs Club Of Ghana and ASPAC of Benin Republic.

The championship ends on Saturday, with the best two clubs representing the zone at the FIBA Africa Men’s Club Championship slated to hold in Angola.