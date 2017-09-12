AS crisis continues to rock the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) over who its real president is, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has given the Federal Government 21 days to resolve the crisis.

This was contained in the address delivered by Senior Special Assistant on Sports to the National President (NANS), Comrade Godwin Erheriene, at a media conference held in Abuja on Monday.

According to Erheriene, the government could not afford to continue to watch the crisis drawing back a sport meant for the youth, despite giving over 68 per cent of their votes to President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2015 presidential poll.

“Sequel to the series of press conferences we have released to the general public for the government to hear our cry pertaining to the plight of Nigerian students playing the game and intend to make a living from it under the immediate watch of the PMB-led administration, we are experiencing growing worries over the festering NBBF crisis.

“Two-term president and former head of the NBBF Tijjani Umar is fighting the legitimate and democratically-elected NBBF president, Ahmadu Musa Kida, to the detriment of the sport and the nation.

“We are using this medium to call on the Federal Government, once again, to put a stop to this lingering crisis rocking the NBBF, because the future of our innocent Nigeria students who are into this game is at stake.

“If this anomaly rocking the NBBF is not properly checkmated before the November 30th deadline given to the NBBF by FIBA and a sanction is placed on NBBF, Nigerian students will be the major losers. The Federal Government should, bear in mind, equally, that the 2019 election is around the corner and they will need our vote/support to help them succeed.

“We are equally using this medium to send a strong message to the government to resolve this crisis rocking NBBF before the next 21 working days, in the interest of our fellow students.”