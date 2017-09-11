AfroBasket defending champions Nigeria’s D’Tigers will face Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Thursday at the ongoing championship in Tunisia.

Nigeria only recently took four points off arch-rivals Cameroon in the qualifiers for football’s World Cup.

Cameroon finished second in Group C after losing to Tunisia 68-51, but bounced back to beat Rwanda 81-77 and Guinea 96-54 while D’Tigers finished winners in Group A ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo with a superior point difference of +4.

- Advertisement -

The Nigerians lost 83- 77 in the final group game after recording wins over Mali (90-67) and Cote d’Iviore (78-77).

Alex Nwora’s side tied on five points with DR Congo recorded 245 but conceded 227 to earn a point difference of 18.

In other quarter-final pairings, Tunisia will face Group B runners-up Democratic Republic of Congo while Senegal will lock horns with Angola; Egypt will battle Morocco in an all-North African affair.

If D’Tigers beat Cameroon, they will face the winners of the Senegal vs Angola tie in the semi-finals.