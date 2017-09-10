African champions, D’Tigers, have suffered their first loss at the ongoing 2017 Afrobasket championship in Rades, Tunisia.

The Nigerian lads shockingly lost0 by 77-83 points to the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final group game.

Having won the first two quarters by 20-19 and 17-15 points, the reigning champions failed to live up to their billing in the third and the final quarters as it ended on 18-18, 22-31 points.

With five points from three games, Nigeria currently sits second place behind Democratic Republic of Congo, while Mali and Cote d’Ivoire with a game in hand are placed third and fourth respectively in the group.

Checks revealed that the top two teams from each group will advance to Tunis, which will also host the Final Phase (Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals) from September 14 to 16.

The third-place game and the final will be played on the last day of the competition, September 16.

The bottom two teams from each group in the group phase will be knocked out of the competition.