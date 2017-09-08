Champions D’Tigers begin their FIBA AfroBasket title defence against West African rivals Ivory Coast in a Group A match at the Salle Omnisport de Rades, Radès, Tunisia, on Friday.

The Nigerians, who will be playing in familiar territory, having won the African title two years ago in Tunisia, then play other group opponents Mali on Saturday before battling DR Congo on Sunday.

Nigeria are currently Africa’s men and women’s champions after the recent triumph of D’Tigress at the Women’s AfroBasket tourney in Mali.

D’Tigers are eyeing a second straight title but do not have the core players that shocked the continent to win the title two years ago.

Washington Wizards’ Daniel Ochefu and captain Ike Diogu highlight their 12-man final roster for the championship.

Head coach Alex Nwora has given a chance to the home-based quartet Azuoma Dike, Abdul Yahaya, Okaro Akamune and Kelechi Anuna as Nigeria take on the tough task that comes with going into a tournament as the hot favourites.

“We shall take every team as they come and restrict ourselves to the games for maximum concentration. We are not underrating any team but as the champions, we know everyone would come out smoking to dislodge us. We’re in Tunisia to do our job and that is to defend the title,” Diogu said.

Deji Akindele, Byrant Mbamalu, Ike Nwamu, Akin Akingbala, Ike Iroegbu and Anthony Odunsi make up the foreign setup of Nwora’s side.

Nwora told FIBA.basketball, “We may not have the same crop of players that everyone knew but we are in Tunisia to give our best. Some of the players that were at the FIBA AfroBasket in 2015 have new contracts and some are injured but this competition must go on.”

“As a professional coach, I am here to do my job of ensuring that Nigeria gives a good account of herself in this championship.”

His captain Diogu said, “Nigeria may not have the bulk of players that won the trophy in 2015 but I can assure you that the present players are out to give a good account of themselves.”

Nwora will work with Adewunmi Aderemi and Abulrahman Mohammed as assistant coaches as they look to keep D’Tigers at the top of Africa.