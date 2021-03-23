



Following the conclusion of the 2021 FIBA Match Commissioner and Referees exams on Monday, 22nd, March, 12 Nigerians have been accredited for the 2021/2023 international window.

Current Technical Representative on the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Adamu Janlong was retained as Match Commissioners alongside Adeola Oboro and Akisehinde Ishola.

Lai Alimi made a return to the continent as a certified referee alongside renowned FIBA referee, Kingsley Ojeaburu.





Others are Lagos based Samuel Shofoluwe, Ayodeji Oladeji (Ibadan), Afolabi Ikuomola (Lagos), Opeyemi Ogunleye (Abuja) and Gambo Musa (Jigawa).

New entrant Fatima Ibrahim (Abuja) was the only female that passed the exam and physical test.

She is set to make her debut on the continent alongside Samuel Nuhu (Abuja) who completed the 12 man list.