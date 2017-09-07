Winners at the 2017 edition of the Kwese Premier Basketball League will get a whopping N45 million as prize monies when the season officially ends on September 9 in Kano.

This was disclosed by the factional President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Tijjani Umar, at a packed press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Kano.

Umar disclosed that the league champions will take home N20 million as cash prize, while the second placed team will get N15 million and the third N10 million.

He commended the sponsors, Kwese Sports, for having confidence in his board despite the power tussle by two groups.

- Advertisement -

He noted that this shows the resilience of the satellite television company in the midst of difficulties.

Umar expressed the board’s sympathy on the three teams that were stopped from participating in the final phases of the league: Mark Mentors, the Defenders and Rivers Hoopers, by those who played dirty politics.

He also commended the players and officials of Rivers Hoopers who publicly protested against impunity in basketball.

Kano Pillars will play against Kwara Falcons and Gombe Bulls against Hoops and Read in the two semi finals on Thursday.