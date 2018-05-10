The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced changes to the coaching crew of the senior men and women’s national teams.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Afolabi Oni, the federation’s spokesperson, said the decision was taken following the review of the national teams’ recent activities.

Dominic Okon and Ogoh Odaudu have been appointed as D’Tigers coaches. They will replace Abdulrahman Mohammed and Aderemi Adewunmi who were assistant coaches to Alex Nwora.

Okon, a former Ebun Comet player, was part of the D’Tigers team that qualified Nigeria for the first-ever FIBA Men World Cup in 1998. He is currently an assistant coach at Wichita State University in Kansas.

Odaudu played for Zuma Rocks of Abuja before moving to Dodan Warriors and later to Ebun Comets.

He was a member of the D’Tigers silver-winning medal team at the 2003 FIBA Afrobasket Championship in Egypt.

Ogoh played for Lagos Islanders Basketball Club in 2003 before moving to Royal Hoopers (now Rivers Hoopers) of Port Harcourt where he led the team to national league glory in 2011 and 2012.

Former D’Tigress captain Sola Shomala was named as a replacement for Ochuko Okworogun in the women’s team.

Shomala will assist Sam Vincent, head coach, and Peter Ahmedu, first assistant coach.

The current First Deepwater Basketball Club coach won the 2003 FIBA Africa Women Club Championship trophy with First Bank.

She captained the 2003 and 2005 FIBA Afrobasket winning team.