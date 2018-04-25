The Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Musa Kida, has revealed that a new sponsor for the NBBF organized Divisions 1 and 2 leagues will be announced on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at a brief media ceremony in Lagos.

Kida stated in a media statement that the deal will mark a new dawn for all stakeholders especially players and officials who he described as the major actors.

“This sponsorship agreement till date will be the biggest deal that has ever been signed at this level of our national league to cater for players in the lower divisions. We are used to gathering teams in a particular location for one week under the guise of playing Division 1 and 2 with players and respective clubs benefiting nothing at the end of this jamboree,” Kida was quoted in the statement released by the NBBF.

“Under this new arrangement, the division will be targeted at grassroots players and rookies who are just at the developmental stage of the game with more games expected to be played.”

Kida also assured that the NBBF is working hard to deliver on its promise of securing a better life for players plying their trade in the domestic league.

He added: “If we have been able to pull off such feat for Division 1 and Division 2, there are bigger plans for the Premier League division and the Zenith Bank sponsored Women’s League.”