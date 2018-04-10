Nigeria’s D’Tigers suffered their fourth defeat at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on Tuesday, losing 66-61 to Scotland in the men’s basketball event qualifying final.

D’Tigers lost their first two quarters 16-23, 12-17 but bounced back to win the third quarter 18-6

Ike Diogu was the game’s top scorer.

The Nigerian captain posted a double-double in the defeat recording 24 points and 15 rebounds.

The trio of Abdul Yahaya, God’sgift Achiuwa, and Uchenna Iroegbu all scored eight points.

The 2015 African champions had earlier lost to New Zealand, Australia and Canada.