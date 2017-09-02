Hakeem Olajuwon, a US-based Nigerian sportsman, has announced the donation of $150,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Houston, America’s fourth most populous city, has been ravaged by flooding, which rendered thousands homeless, while offices have remained closed.

Harvey is said to be likely one of the costliest storms in US history.

Olajuwon, a basketball player, has spent about 17 years of his NBA career with The Rockets basket ball team based in Houston.

The donation is being made via a relief fund created by Sylvester Turner, the city’s mayor.

Chron, a US-based medium, quoted the Nigerian as saying in a statement that he is “heartbroken to see the devastation and loss caused by Hurricane Harvey”.

“The people of Houston are in my thoughts and prayers as they work to rebuild their lives and communities,” the statement read.

“There is so much to be done and I hope that my contribution can help make a difference in the lives of my fellow Houstonians.”

Olajuwon joins a long list of sports personalities who have made donations as part of relief efforts in the tragedy.