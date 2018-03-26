The University of Ilorin’s female 3×3 Basketball team has been selected as one of the two female teams to represent Nigeria at the 9th African University Games holding at Mekelle University, Ethiopia, from July 1 to July 7.

The institution’s Bulletin issued on Monday said that Bola Orodele, Secretary-General, Nigerian University Games Association ( NUGA ), dropped the hint in a letter he sent to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem.

It stated: “Mr Orodele informed the vice-chancellor that the university’s female basketball team is lqualified to represent Nigeria, after emerging as runner up at the recently-concluded national competition in Abuja.

Orodele noted that the best two female teams at the Ethiopian tournament in July will represent Africa at the World University tournament holding later in the year in China.

The Bulletin also indicated that Abdulkareem had inaugurated the National Universities Staff Sports Games, ( NUSSA ), Games Organising Committee, for the event scheduled for September.

According to the vice-chancellor, the hosting of NUSSA has been awarded to the institution.

He said that the institution’s management would provide 100 per cent logistics to the committee, to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

Abdulkareem called on the Committee, headed by Prof. Uche Eke of the Faculty of Physical Sciences to plan ahead, toward a hitch-free event.