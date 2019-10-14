<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Men’s singles winner of the third edition of the Mutual Benefit National Badminton Championship, Anuoluwapo Opeyori, has said his 2-0 win over rival and doubles’ partner, Godwin Olofua, should not be seen as revenge.

Olofua defeated Opeyori last year but the result was reversed when they both meet at the Police College on Saturday.

Opeyori, who is also Africa’s number one, said he has beaten his doubles’ partner on three other occasions before Saturday’s win and said it was always important for him to give his best at every championship.

“I am happy to have won but I won’t say I got revenge over Olofua. What is important for me is to be at my best always,” he said.

In the Women’s Singles event, Africa and Nigeria’s number one, Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan of Ogun State beat Ruth Chinenye Ibere of Katsina to pick her third straight title at the championship.

New champions emerged in the Women’s Double as Kwara State’s Zainab Damilola Alabi and Sofiyat Arinola Obanishola outclassed Ogun State’s pair of Adesokan and Asisat Ogunkanbi to take home the gold medal of the event.

In the Mixed Doubles, Nigeria number one ranked pair of Eneojo Joseph Abah and his wife, Peace pipped FCT’s pair of Yunusa Momoh and Ramatu Yakubu 2-0 to add to their collection of gold medals.

The Men’s Doubles Opeyori and Olofua of Lagos State beat Eneojo Joseph Abah (Rivers) and Isaac Murphy Minaphee (Taraba) 2-1 to retain their title.

Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, congratulated all participants, and the Board of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) led Francis Orbih for its hard work, resilience and consistency.