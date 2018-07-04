Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) has assured that the country hockey contingent to African Youth Games (AYG), to be hosted by Algeria, would do their best to make Nigeria proud.

Fatai Atanda, a member of technical committee of the Federation, made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that with the young and capable players in both the male and female teams, success was in sight.

“Our players are determined and passionate to bring good results, especially our male team.

“They are the current West African champions and am sure that they will like to be African champions,” Atanda said.

The member, however, called for adequate funding of hockey in Nigeria, noting that the current Nigeria Hockey team was promising and capable of being the future national team.

Contributing in a separate interview with NAN, Baba Ndana, Coach of the male national team, said the players were technically fit for the game.

Ndana also affirmed the willingness of his players to qualify for the global hockey tournament coming up in Argentina next year.

He thanked the Ministry of Sports for support but said that more was needed to be done.

Nigeria is one of the participating countries in the African Youth Games (AYG) which kicks-off June 18 in Algeria.