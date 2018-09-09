The African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) Council Board has elected Nigeria’s Olabanji Oladapo as its Deputy President.

Oladapo, who was until his election the Vice-President, Administration, will replace Congo Brazzaville’s Minister, Henri Djombo, who resigned his position.

The President of ATTF, Khaled El-Salhy, said on Sunday that Oladapo’s contributions to the sport prompted the Council Board to elect him during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body held in Mauritius.

Oladapo, a former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), is also a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Board of Directors (ITTF BOD) and a member of the IOC Commission.

Also, Alfred Bagueka Assobo of Cameroon was elected as the Executive Vice-President, Administration, while Jean Marie Okouna (CGO) became the Regional Vice-President of Central African region.

The continental body said the Council Board would continue to empower the five regions due to the diversities of the continent and the vast landmark.

The ATTF president, commended the Mauritius Table Tennis Federation (MTTA) for the successful staging of the 2018 ITTF African Championships.