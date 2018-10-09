



The Youth and Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has charged Team Nigeria taking part in the III Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires to compete clean and fair as the games opened at the weekend.

Dalung gave the charge in Argentina while addressing the young athletes.

“I charge you to be worthy ambassadors of our great country Nigeria both on the field of play and outside the sporting arena.

“You should desist from acts that can dent the image of our great country. As you all know, the menace of drugs is threatening sports globally and has led to embarrassing situations as well as sanctions of athletes of great sporting nations.

“Therefore, I urge you to keep the integrity of our nation intact by competing clean and fair in this Youth Olympic Games.”

Dalung also thanked the Federal government for making funds available to the ministry for preparation and participation at the games

“Let me assure you that His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to our successful participation in the 3rd Youth Olympic Games by ensuring that adequate funds were provided for this games without delay.

‘I want to use this opportunity to congratulate all these worthy athletes for their qualification for the games.”

On the occasion, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr Olusade Adesola welcomed the athletes to Buenos Aires while acknowledging the long distance to the games.

“We are here to encourage you to do your best and win medals for our country. You are all here by merit and not by selection.

“You’re within the age limit and the best we have therefore we expect the best from you,” Adesola said.

Nigeria will be taking part in athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, golf, table tennis and wrestling at the Games which will run from October 6th to 18th 2018.