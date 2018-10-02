



The Federal Government and Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) have advised members of Team Nigeria travelling for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries, Argentina to stay away from doping offences.

Speaking Tuesday at official Handover of the 17 athletes who will represent Nigeria at the Youth Olympic Games at the Media Centre of Abuja National Stadium, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olushade Olusola, admonished the athletes to shun acts capable of ruining their future.

He urged the 17 athletes to strive to be the best they can be without resorting to shortcut to victory.

Also speaking at the occasion attended by the athletes, coaches and the media, the NOC Scribe Tunde Popola told members of Team Nigeria that Federal Government will support them to achieve great things in Argentina but warned that nobody will be spared if he or she engage in unwholesome activities in order to achieve victory.

“We (Nigeria) have Zero Tolerance for Doping or drug offence. Don’t do anything that will tarnish the image of the nation. Listen to your coaches. Never get involved in drugs. If you excel through hardwork you will be rewarded handsomely “, Popola said.

The players were then handed over to the NOC Scribe by Olu Olusola after they were given their kits which were collected on their behalf by Team Nigeria captain, Emmanuel Ineh.

He however promised that they will not disappoint themselves and their fatherland.

Team Nigeria will take part in athletics, boxing, golf, wrestling, tennis and rowing.