Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen visits his former club Sporting Charleroi after helping the Super Eagles secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Brazil in a friendly game on Sunday.

The striker travelled to Belgium to pay a courtesy visit to his former club Sporting Charleroi and former teammates, for the first time since moving to Ligue 1 this summer.

Osimhen praised the club for his development yo a good player and admitted that his journey to stardom started with Charleroi.

“Since the very first time I came to the club, I could remember vividly I had 12 minutes of action. The way the fans supported me was unbelievable,” he said.

“So, I think for me to repay them back is for me to give my best and score a lot of goals for them and win games. I thing that was the turning point for the relationship between me and the fans.

“And as you can see today, the way I was received by them was very emotional and I am really happy to be here.

”This is not a goodbye, of course I will keep coming whenever I have spare time because this place is like a second home.

“My dream to become the kind of player that I want to be started here, and this club gave me the platform to showcase my talent.

“It’s good to be back with these wonderful fans today and I’m really happy to be here.” he concluded.

Osimhen joined the Charleroi from German side Wolfsburg at the beginning of 2018/2019 season and he went on to score 20 goals during his loan spell.

He was named Charleroi player of the season, before joining French Ligue 1, side Lille and has scored eight goals from 11 matches in all competitions this season.