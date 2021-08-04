Tokyo Olympics: Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai wins women’s steeplechase gold

Peruth Chemutai became the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal as she took gold in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase on day 12 of the Tokyo Games.

Kenya’s silver medallist from Rio Hyvin Kiyeng claimed the bronze behind Chemutai.

Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed Elsayed won a bronze medal in the 67kg category of the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling but his compatriot Mohamed Moustafa Metwally misses out in the 87kg category.

Kenya’s defending champion Faith Kipyegon has qualified for 1500m final as she wins her semi-final on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics

However there was disappointment for her compatriot Julius Yego as he failed to reach the final of the men’s javelin.

Athletics afternoon session

Peruth Chemutai became the first Ugandan women ever to win an Olympic medal as she claimed gold in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

The 22-year-old Uganda set a new national record as she chased down the USA’s Courtney Frerichs, who won silver at the 2017 World Championships, on the final lap and pulled away to win by 20 metres.

Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng had to settle for the bronze medal to go with the silver she won in the same event at the Rio Games in 2016.

Ethiopia’s Mekides Abebe was fourth with Kenya’s world champion Beatrice Chepkoech only able to finish seventh, after struggling with a hamstring injury. A second Ethiopian Zerfe Wondimagegn was eighth.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon continued the defence of her Olympic women’s 1500m title by winning her semi-final ahead of Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu as both athletes advanced to Friday’s final.

Unfortunately Kenya’s Winny Chebet fell in the same race and finished in last place.

In the second semi-final Ugnada’s Winnie Nanyondo was fourth to clinch an automatic place in the final but Ethiopia’s Lemlem Hailu and Kenya’s Edina Jebitok failed to progress as they finished down the field.

Athletics morning session

Kenya’s former world javelin champion Julius Yego only managed a throw of 77.34m, a long way short of his personal best of 92.72m, as he failed to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Egypt’s Ihab Abdelrahman finished in 13th place in qualifying to miss out on the final by 48cm. South Africa’s Rocco van Rooyen also failed to progress.

“Not the best results I expected but am really very excited and happy I competed in this Olympics,” Yego, who won silver at the Rio Games in 2016, posted on social media after qualifyng.

“It’s been a rough road with Covid lockdowns and travel ban, meaning we had little training for the time we had.

“But here despite the poor results I am very happy with 3 caps as an Olympian.

“Looking forward to 2022 World champs next year can’t stop here thinking of not wining but being able to compete was a bonus today having not been sure till this morning that my bicep will move and flex.”

Wrestling

Egypt’s Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed Elsayed won a bronze medal in the 67kg category of the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling as he beat Aretm Surkov from the Russian Olympic Committee in a very tight bout.

The fight ended with both wrestlers on a point each but the Egyptian winning as he scored his point later in the fight than the Russian.

His compatriot Mohamed Moustafa Metwally missed out in the 87kg category as he lost his bronze medal bout to Germany’s Denis Maksymilian Kudla, who was ahead on points when he was awarded ‘victory by fall’.

Diving

Egypt’s Maha Gouda narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the women’s 10m platform event as she finished 20th of the 30 divers. Her result instead means she is the second reserve for the final and will be called up if two of the finalists withdraw from the event.

Golf

Africa’s only representative in the women’s event is Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, who is first Arab professional on the Ladies’ European Tour, ended her first round tied for the 36th – four shots off the lead held by Sweden’s Madelen Sagstrom