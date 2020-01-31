<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles queen, Tobiloba Amusan, is on a mission to the Karlsruhe indoor meeting on Friday.

The petite Nigerian who placed fourth over the 100m hurdles at the outdoor World Championships in Doha, Qatar last year despite breaking 12.50 seconds thrice will be targeting Glory Alozie’s 7.82 seconds African 60m hurdles indoor record when she takes to the Dm-Arena in Rheinstetten near Karlsruhe, Germany Friday evening.

Amusan who became only the second Nigerian nay African woman after Glory Alozie to break 12.50 seconds in the 100m hurdles last year albeit her 12.48 seconds run was outside the 12.44 seconds African record is on the cusp of history.

She ran an altitude-aided 7.87 seconds at the Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA to become the second African woman to break 7.90 seconds over the 60m hurdles indoors.





The time placed her as the third fastest woman over the distance so far this year behind the USA duo of Kendra Harrison who ran 7.81 seconds ahead of Amusan in Albuquerque and Tonea Marshall (7.86).

Both Harrison and Marshall will not be in Karlsruhe but another American, Christina Clemons, will challenge Amusan for the top

spot.

Clemons, the 2018 world indoor silver medallist will be hoping to reproduce the form that saw her stormed to a 7.73 lifetime best in Albuquerque in February 2018 to upstage the Nigerian who will also be looking to become the first African to break 7.80 in the event.

The American holds a 7.98 seconds personal season’s best and has been drawn in the same heat as the petite Nigerian. Both are expected to qualify for the final to be run same day.