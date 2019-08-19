<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

African 100 metre hurdles champion Tobi Amusan expects to be a medal hopeful for Nigeria at the 2019 African Games, but insists she wants to focus on executing a good race.

Amusan showed her readiness for the Games over the weekend, running a race of 12.71s to finish third at the IAAF Diamond League 2019 in Birmingham.

The 2018 African Championship 100 metres hurdles winner said her aim in Rabat isn’t about chasing records but running a great race.

“I have the All African Games in Rabat and like I always say I don’t go into any competition for setting any certain mark, but execution really matters and once I execute my race to the best of my abilities, every other thing will go down,” Amusan told African Athletics.

“Going into every competition you can’t under estimate your competitors, I just focus on me and execute my race.”