



Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan ran 7.99 seconds to place fourth in the 60m hurdles final behind Dutch woman, Naddine Visser (7.91), Nooralotta Neziri of Finland (7.91) and USA’s Christina Clemons (7.91) at the Lievin World Athletics Indoor tour Tuesday night.

The reigning African Games 100m hurdles champion was expected to build on the 7.94 seconds personal season’s best she ran last month in Karlsruhe, Germany but failed to fulfil expectations albeit she broke eight seconds for the second time in six races this year.





Amusan’s bid to break compatriot Glory Alozie’s 8.72 seconds African record has thus been further delayed.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games queen is one of the athletes Nigeria is banking on for a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Amusan ran inside 12.50 seconds four times and placed fourth at the World Championship in Doha, Qatar in 2019. She is only the second African woman to break 12.50 seconds in the 100m hurdles and 7.90 (five times) in the 60m hurdles.