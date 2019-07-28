<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Team Nigeria in day two of the African Cup Track Cycling has continued to dominate the Championship, winning 21 medals.

Team Nigeria won eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals in twelve events on Saturday.

The 2019 Africa Cup Track Cycling is holding at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In the Women Junior individual pursuit Tawakalt Yekeem won first Gold for Nigeria, Mary Samuel won Silver, and Salma Salahedin from Egypt won Bronze.

Also in Women Elite Individual pursuit, Ebstissam Zayed from Egypt won Gold , Ese Ukpeseraye from Nigeria won Silver and Awa Bamogo of Burkina Faso had Bronze.

In the Men junior individual pursuit, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah and John Gabriel clinched gold and sliver respectively while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.

Some athletes compete during the maiden edition of Africa Cup-Track organized by Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), in Abuja

In Team Men Elite individual event, Assem Khalil won Gold for Egypt while Kurotimi Abaka and Qodiri Ajibade won silver and bronze for Nigeria.

In Women Junior Sprint, Tawakalt Yekeem from Nigeria won Gold while Mary Samuel won Silver also for Nigeria and Hadir Ossam secured bronze for Egypt, while in the women elite Team Sprint, Rita Oveh won Gold and Ese Upkeseraye won sliver for Nigeria and Awa Bamogo won bronze for Burkina Faso.

For the Men Junior Team Sprint, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah won Gold, Ahmed Elsenfawi of Egypt had sliver and Shedrack Igunbor won bronze.

Result of the Women Elite point race showed Ebtissdam Zayed of Egypt winning gold, Rosemary Marcus of Nigeria with Silver and Awa Bamogo won bronze.

In the Women Junior point race, Nigeria’s Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba and Tawakalt Yekeem clinched Gold, Silver and bronze respectively.

However, Mounier Elzhari of Morroco won gold, Caleb Kalizibe from Nigeria won sliver,and Ahmed Mohammed of Egypt won bronze in the men’s elite sprint.

In the Men Junior points race, Bethel Okeyah and Bethel Vitalis secured Gold and Silver for Nigeria while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.

Results for the Men Elite point race showed Qodiri Ajibade from Nigeria winning gold, Mohammed Sadki of Morroco with sliver while Daouda Soulama of Burkina Faso clinched the bronze.

NAN report that Nigeria has eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze, followed by Egypt with three gold,one sliver, three bronze.

Burundi has two bronze; Burkina Faso, four, and Morocco, one gold and one silver on the second day of the championship.