Suspended President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, has dismissed the authenticity of the newly formed board of the AFN led by Olamide George.

This was contained in a communiqué released after Gusau led board’s congress in Awka, Anambra state, yesterday where they also suspended the members that constituted the newly formed AFN board.

Gusau speaking in a terse chat with newsmen said the gathering and formation of the new board was illegal and one done in error because they don’t have any right to do so.

“As far as i’m concerned what did they do people gathered, they don’t have any right to gather, they don’t have the right to call any meeting.”