Africa cadet champion, Sunmisola Balogun has promised not to disappoint the country at the ongoing Cadet World Wrestling Championships.

The Cadet World Wrestling Championships is taking place in Zagreb, Croatia from July 3 to July 8.

Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone chat on Wednesday, that she was fully prepared and motivated for the competition.

Balogun said she had been in camp with other wrestlers preparing for the Africa Youth Games.

“I have stepped up preparations and I promise not to disappoint the country.

“This is my first time of participating in a championship outside Nigeria and I am really excited to have also qualified for the Youth Olympics.

“This is a very good opportunity for me to be exposed and get more experience before the Youth Olympics Games,” she said.

NAN reports that this is the first time Nigeria will be participating in the Cadet World Championships since its inception in 1975.

The Ondo State-born came from 4-0 down to defeat Natasha Nabaina of Cameroon 5-4 in a tight final of the 65kg class to win gold at the 2018 Africa Championship in Port Harcourt.

The wrestler had an impressive outing in Port Harcourt, having defeated Natacha Nabaina of Cameroon 2-0 in Round 1 before beating Charmone Oosthuizen of South Africa 11-0 in Round 3.

She also defeated Chaimae Taibi of Morocco 10-0 in the semifinal.

Balogun and Esther Kolawole (61kg) are African champions. They are the two wrestlers hoping to make Nigeria proud at the Championships.

They are accompanied by Head Coach of the female national team, Purity Akuh who also doubles as the Ondo State Wrestling Head Coach.