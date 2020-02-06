<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Athletes to the Para-Powerlifting World Cup which began yesterday in Abuja have the potentials to conquer the World, so declares the Minister For Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare.

Dare expressed optimism that Team Nigeria will not just play a worthy host, but will excel at the competition.

Speaking to journalists after opening ceremony which was graced by Nigeria’s First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari, the minister assured that all eligible athletes would be accredited without bias to brighten the country’s chances of excelling at the event.

“First, my expectation is that every eligible Nigerian athlete will be allowed to participate, nobody presented by Team Nigerian will be denied accreditation,” Dare assured.

“This is about sports and the national interests of Nigeria , hence I expect a hitch-free World Cup. As you can see we had a successful opening ceremony.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s medal prospects, Dare enthused that Team Nigeria had always done great, assuring that this year‘s performance would be better than previous outings.





“I expect that Team Nigeria will surpass existing records. Our athletes are highly motivated; they are champions and they will do the country proud in the next few days.”

The Para-Powerlifting World Cup will run from 5 February to 7 February, 2020 in Abuja.

Meanwhile,the Minister has affirmed that preparations for the 20th National Sports Festival billed for Edo state was on track.

According to the Special Media Adviser to the Minister John Joshua-Akanji, the local Organizing Committee for the Edo 2020 Sports Festival is working round the clock to ensure that the festival takes place as planned.

“The Minister is excited by the level of preparations. All efforts are being geared towards Edo state hosting a great festival. From all indications, Edo State is ready to play host to the festival. After several postponements which almost marred the traditional biennial event, no efforts would be spared to make this festival a reality,” the Minister’s aide assured.