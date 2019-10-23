<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Wednesday approved funds to repay IAAF, for the excess fund the World Athletics body mistakenly transferred to Nigeria.

The IAAF had mistakenly transferred $150,000 Instead of $15,000 as grants to the Nigerian Athletics body. Tracing the money proved difficult and generated a lot of controversy in the country.

Taking the bull by the horn, the Minister confirmed this approval via his Twitter media handle Wednesday evening and promised that the money would be refunded as soon as possible.

He tweeted; “I have approved the release of funds to refund the IAAF overpayment wrongly credited to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. In a few days from now, the funds should hit the account of the IAAF barring any interbank delays. With this Nigeria’s reputation is regained.”