<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thobile Mbopkwa from South Africa has emerged the champion of the IAU African Championship held in Remo on Saturday.

Prosper Mutwira from Zimbabwe came second in 3:05:25.

Iliya Pam of Nigeria placed third with a time of 3:12:35.

Also, South Africa’s Saneliswe Mbanjwa was the first woman to finish the race in 3.04.45.

Elizabeth Nuhu Power of Nigeria placed second with a time of 3:47:39 while Scheffer Leilani of South Africa came in third in 3:48.01.

The first, second and third in the men’s category got $2000, $1500 and $1000 respectively.