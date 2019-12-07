Thobile Mbopkwa from South Africa has emerged the champion of the IAU African Championship held in Remo on Saturday.

Thobile Mbopkwa from South Africa has emerged the champion of the IAU African Championship held in Remo on Saturday.

Prosper Mutwira from Zimbabwe came second in 3:05:25.

Iliya Pam of Nigeria placed third with a time of 3:12:35.

Also, South Africa’s Saneliswe Mbanjwa was the first woman to finish the race in 3.04.45.

Elizabeth Nuhu Power of Nigeria placed second with a time of 3:47:39 while Scheffer Leilani of South Africa came in third in 3:48.01.

The first, second and third in the men’s category got $2000, $1500 and $1000 respectively.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories