<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, Evangelist Solomon Ogba, has resigned from the present board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The Media Adviser to the two-time former AFN President, Olukayode Thomas, confirmed the development on Monday morning and stated that Ogba chose to throw in the towel due to the undue interference in the activities of the AFN.

According to Thomas, Ogba is not comfortable with the dirty politicking that has taken over the AFN lately and that has informed his decision to quit the board.

He said Ogba who is an advocate of doing things right is not happy that the AFN constitution and rules have been relegated to the background while things are now done without recourse to the law binding the Federation.

“As an elder statesman in sports and athletics, in particular, Ogba said he cannot sit and continue to watch things done wrongly, though he has withdrawn from the AFN board, he will continue giving his support to athletics in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole” Thomas assured.