<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary General of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Mr Lamine Faty, is in Nigeria purely on routine inspection of the High Performance Centre in Port Harcourt and not because of development in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Suspended AFN President, Engineer Ibrahim Gusau had created the impression that Faty was in the country in relation to the illegal AFN congress.

While Faty visited the High Performance Centre, it has now been established that he is not on any official assignment by the federation and has no official assignment in Awka, Anambra State, where Gusau retreated after his suspension.

It has been authoritatively confirmed that Gusau shipped Faty from Port Harcourt to Awka to seek fake legitimacy for the illegal congress.

Gusau was on Tuesday suspended at a board meeting in Abuja, which ordered his investigation over sundry allegations of impropriety and abuse of office.