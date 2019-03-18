



Registration for the seventh edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has been officially declared opened as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) have confirmed Saturday May 25 date for the first and only IAAF silver label road race in Nigeria nay West Africa.

For the second year running, the race is the only IAAF silver Label Road Race in Africa listed in the January to May calendar of road races released by the IAAF and AIMS.

“As the only road race in West Africa with a silver label status and the only one certified by AIMS in the sub-region of Africa, it is thus expected that we will be listed in the calendar of both the IAAF and AIMS,” stressed race spokesman Dare Esan.

He also revealed that registration of intending runners is officially on and it is opened to all categories of runners.

“The race is not only for professional athletes who want to run for the prize monies on offer or to improve on their times for ranking purposes. It is also opened to people who want to run for fun or for charity,” he added and revealed how intending runners can be registered.

“For quick and easy registration, intending runners for all categories can download the tracking application launched for the race in 2017 or visit the website www.okpekperoadrace.com to register.

“We are delighted to announce that intending runners at the seventh edition of the race can also use our tracking application to register for the race,” said Esan.

“Runners can also register through our website www.okpekperoadrace.com. Registration will not however be limited to online platforms as we intend to use the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Edo State Athletics Association to help distribute the registration forms when the time comes. The online platform is mainly for those who are far from the registration points that will be announced in due course.”

The Okpekpe international 10km road race is one of only two road races in Nigeria certified by the IAAF and the only one recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

This year’s race will hold in Okpekpe, a town in Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria. It is located about 25 kilometres northeast of Auchi.

Last year, Kenya’s Kibet Alex won the men’s title (29.46) while Ethiopia’s Yani Dera Dida emerged the women’s best.