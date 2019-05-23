Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi was on Thursday charged with corruption over the bidding process for this year’s world athletics championships in Doha, judicial sources said.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari television channel BeIn Sports, has been under investigation since March for the bidding for the 2017 and the 2019 world championships.

