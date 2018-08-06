President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed gratitude to Gov. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and Delta State government for the successful hosting of the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship held at the renovated Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, during the competition which ended on Sunday, August 5, described Delta state as one of the foremost sporting states in the country.

“Let me express the gratitude of the Federal Government to the good people of Delta state for successfully hosting the whole of Africa on behalf of our beloved country.

“There is no doubt that a lot has been put in the successful hosting of this 21st African Senior Athletics Championship and I therefore urge the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa to keep the flag flying as the good work you are doing is immensely appreciated,” he said.

The President reiterated federal government’s determination to ensure that sport development gets the desired attention while emphasizing on the importance of private sector participation in sport.

“If Africa must excel at the highest level of global sporting activities, more corporate bodies need to emulate the good gesture of those behind this championship. The contribution of the private sector would help in the continuous provision of standard facilities for training, competitions and sponsorship of our athletes to competitions within and outside the continent.”

President Buhari further stated that one of the aims of the just concluded competition is to engender friendship among athletes and officials and thanked all for competing fairly.