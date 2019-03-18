



Following a productive outing at the recently concluded AFN U18 and U20 Championship, Sprinter Perpetua Nwana is hopeful of making the cut for the African U20 Athletics championship.

Nwana finished fifth fastest in Ilaro, where the 100m winner crossed the line in 11.76s and also finished outside the podium spot in the 200m.

In a chat, Perpetua said,’I just wish and pray I get called to the camp because things can turn around; a lot can happen in two weeks.

‘Some of the Athletes posted new PBs (personal best) yesterday, but I’m really hopeful, I just have to be consistent leading up to the competition.’