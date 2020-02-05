<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





2016 Olympic Gold medalist Paul Kehinde has stated that he is sure Nigerian powerlifters will dominate the Para powerlifting world cup in Abuja ahead of the commencement of events at the competition billed to also serve as qualifiers for this year’s Olympic games.

Kehinde speaking with newsmen said he has his mind on Thursday when he will compete and has stated confidently that he will do Nigeria proud alongside other athletes and also pick a ticket in his own category to qualify for the 2020 Olympic games.

“I’m hoping on Thursday because I am going to compete on Thursday by God grace I am going to receive my ticket by winning the Gold.





“I believe I’m going to make my country to be proud of me and my fellow athlete who is here with me, I believe they are ready too because we have always been going out conquering other countries and we believe this time around on our soil at home we are going to still do the same thing. We are going to win and conquer.”