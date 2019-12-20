<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Queen of the tracks and special adviser to the minister of sports, Mary Onyali Omagbemi, has called on the sports ministry to ensure they adequately make sure the camp and take good care of athletes so that they can attain a podium finish in Tokyo next year.

Speaking, Onyali Omagbemi also hinted that sports invloves money, and as such, the athletes should be camped, taken care of and given adequate support to deliver.

“Proper funding of our athletes is needed to attain a podium finish in Tokyo.

Sports is capital incentive. Both athletes and their counterparts should be taken care of, they need proper welfare and packaging to excel”.