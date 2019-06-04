<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Oluwatobi Amusan powered to victory in women’s 100m Hurdles at the Josef Odlozil memorial meet at the Stadion Juliska in Prague on Monday evening.

Amusan clocked a Season’s Best of 12.71s to win the race ahead of USA’s duo of Tia Jones & Jade Barber who clocked a time of 12.86s & 13.04s respectively.

Amusan is the 2018 Commonwealth and African champion in the 100m Hurdles event and she also won the gold medal at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships in Ethiopia.

She recently returned to compete at the Diamond League circuit in Stockholm at on May 30 where she clocked a time of 12.85s to come third behind USA athletes Kendra Harrison (12.52s) and Sharika Nelvis (12.69s).