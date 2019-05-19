<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighotegunor finished second with a time of 11.07 seconds in the women’s 100m event at the Shanghai Diamond League on Saturday.

Aleia Hobbs came first while Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was third with a time of 11.03 and 11.14 seconds respectively.

The Shanghai event was Okagbare’s first 100m event this year.

In May she entered for the 200m in the Doha meet finishing third in 23/14 seconds.

Followimg her feat, Okagbare is through to the 2019 World Championships scheduled for Doha.

She is the sixth Nigeria athelete to qualify for the world championship.

Other Nigerian athletes that have qualified are Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Ese Brume, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Oluwatobiloba Amusan.