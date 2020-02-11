<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New world number one wrestler in the 57kg women category Odunayo Adekuruoye is relishing her latest success after emerging with another Gold medal triumph at the just concluded senior Africa wrestling championship in the Algerian capital city of Algiers which saw her moved up to number one in the world in her category.

Adekuruoye speaking with newsmen also clarified clearly that her latest success in Algeria makes it number 6 African title as against the widely reported 5th title which was due to errors from the United world wrestling Federation. She won the African title in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2020.





“I feel so excited, I’m happy I’m glad. I won my sixth African title not fifth, I messaged the United world wrestling yesterday and they apologised for the mistake.

“I won my my sixth African title and I believe it’s one of the preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. I need to compete a lot before the Olympics, I need to have some matches. And having 4 matches here I think it’s one of the preparation for the Tokyo Olympic games.”